Our canine friends have proved from time to time just how loyal they can be to their owners. The story of Hachiko is a prime example: The Akita kept waiting for his owner to return for over nine years after his death.

In a recent incident, man's best friend once again showed the selfless love they have for their owners by staying by the side of the owner even after she died.

A nine-year-old Havanese called Zsazsa kept lying in a severely dehydrated condition alongside the body of her owner who had died weeks before.

She was found and rescued by an animal rescue group in a Budapest apartment on Wednesday, Daily Mail reported.

Although the dog had some dry feed to eat, she would have died within a couple of days if she had not been found, explained Gabor Pataki, head of the animal rescue group Allatmento Liga.

"The dog was lying next to the dead body and was so weak that she could not stand up. We had to drag her away," Pataki said.

The dog was found after neighbours reported to the police that canine's the elderly owner had not been seen for some time.

The police said the 66-year-old woman appeared to have died of natural causes.

Pataki said many dogs die after such trauma but Zsazsa was soon on her feet again and "even wagged her tail".

A similar case was reported last December when a starving nine-year-old retired racing greyhound named Dory was rescued from her home after refusing to leave her owner even after a month of their death.

She was saved by animal rescuers and placed in a foster home to wait for a family to adopt her