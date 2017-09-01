Popping pills for even minor discomforts is a habit for most of us. It is undoubtedly a convenient option but not healthy for sure.

According to a recent Harvard Medical School study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology: "Frequent use of ibuprofen or acetaminophen may be an important factor in hearing loss."

The study noticed that women who took the pain relievers twice a week at least were more likely to experience hearing loss and the risk goes up to 24 percent on more frequent usage. It can also affect your liver, kidney and intestine.

So, as Hippocrates said: "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food," let's take a look at some natural pain killers without any side effects.

Ginger

Ginger has strong anti-inflammatory properties and can soothe stomach ache, arthritis pain, muscle soreness and menstrual pain.

Turmeric

The medicinal benefits of turmeric are known since ages. It also works well as a natural pain killer. It can help in relieving chronic muscle pains, tooth ache etc.

Coffee

Caffeine helps in curing pain. So, coffee is a very convenient option and it helps in easing muscle aches and headaches. However, that reportedly happens only when people consume it rarely not for people who are addicted to coffee.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can act as pain killer if taken before meal. It also can cure joint pains or arthritis pain.

Salt

It may sound strange but something as basic as salt can also give you relief from pain. All you need to do is add a cup of salt to warm bucket bathing water and soak yourself in for a few minutes. It will relieve you of body pains and also reduces inflammation. It is also a popular way of healing sprains.

Yogurt

Yogurt can relieve you of abdominal pain as it contains healthy bacteria that helps in easing digestion. So for abdominal pain all you need is a bowlful of yogurt.

Peppermint

Peppermint tea is not only refreshing but also helps in curing sore throat, stomach ache and more if taken on a regular basis.

Apart from these, cherries, cloves, fish, grapes, oats, pineapples and many other things can cure pain. So, next time instead of Crocin or Disprin, go for these natural remedies and make food your medicine.