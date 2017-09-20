Reliance Jio's attractive 4G LTE offers has enabled a new data consumption trend in India. Not only the sales of 4G smartphones skyrocketed over the past year, Reliance Jio's hotspot dongle, the JioFi, has been a favourite choice for many.

During the second quarter of this year, Reliance JioFi dominated the data card market with a whopping 91 percent share. Now, the best selling hotspot dongle is available at a discounted price for a limited period.

As a part of Jio's Festive Celebration offer, Jio Prime members can purchase JioFi M2S model for just Rs 999, which is a straight drop from its Rs 1,999 price tag. The offer is valid from September 20 till September 30, and it can be availed from Jio's official website, Flipkart and offline stores where the dongle is available.

JioFi hotspot dongle allows users to connect multiple devices wirelessly, including non-4G smartphones and laptops, to avail Reliance Jio's attractive 4G benefits. We had reviewed the original JioFi dongle when launched last year, and found it quite handy while on-the-go.

JioFi cannot replace your home or office broadband, but it can certainly offer a viable solution for those who cannot afford nor have connectivity range in any particular area. JioFi supports up to 150Mbps download speeds and up to 50Mbps upload speeds, and it can also connect up to 32 devices simultaneously, but ten is recommended for decent connection. More number of devices tends to slow down 4G data speeds on JioFi.

JioFi dongle comes with a 2,300mAh battery, which should last about 4-5 hours, and users can take advantage of Jio's free VoLTE calls on 3G and 2G smartphones by downloading Jio HD voice app on their phones.

JioFi dongle works with a regular Jio SIM, which comes bundled with the device. The Jio number needs to be activated using an Aadhaar card at the time of delivery. Users can choose from Jio's various prepaid tariffs to start using the dongle.