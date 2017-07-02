There is more good news for GST lovers as Reliance Jio is offering GST filing services and software solutions via JioGST starter kit. The starter kit can be purchased directly through the official website, which brings great value for money with bundled unlimited voice and 24GB data pack for a year. In addition, you will also receive a JioFi device and a mobile software solution for GST filing services at just Rs.1,999.

JioFi, the portable broadband device, comes with doorstep SIM activation in select cities. As part of the offer, Jio brings you GST Suvidha Provider or GSP which allows you to calculate and make GST bill payments using the mobile application for free for the first year.

In a nutshell, the company is offering five services at the price of one for the first year. This includes GST filing services, JioFi device, an unlimited voice plus data plan, Jio billing app and JioGST knowledge series. The net worth of these services is estimated at Rs.10,884 while Jio is offering the same for Rs.1,999.

The JioGST starter kit will automatically keep track of daily billing transactions by populating a purchase summary of invoices for "full GST compliance." The integrated billing app also provides access to JioGST empanelled tax practitioners to avail the help of an expert tax practitioner near them and file tax returns instantly.