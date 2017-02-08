Xiaomi, Redmi Note 4, flash sale, Flipkart, Xiaomi India
Redmi Note 4 flash sale to go live on Flipkart and Xiaomi India e-storeRohit KVN/ IBTimes India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is geared up for the next round of the Redmi Note 4 flash sale in India on February 8.

All the three Redmi Note 4 variants — 2GB RAM+16GB storage (Rs. 9,999), 3GB RAM+32GB storage (Rs.10,999) and 4GB RAM+64GB storage (Rs. 12,999) will be made available on Flipkart as well as the company's e-store at 12:00 pm on Wednesday.

However, there is no word on how many units will be up for grabs in this edition of the flash sale. But going by the device's top-notch hardware (both in terms of the looks and the internal composition) and affordable price tag, the Redmi Note 4 is expected to sell like hot cakes.

To make the process hassle-free, here are the tips you can follow to get Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 during flash sale:

  • Make sure you are registered with the e-commerce site hosting the flash sale.
  • Enter credit/debit card details and also the delivery address in your personal account before the flash sale or else if the transaction doesn't end within a specific time frame, the device will be taken off the cart and passed on to the next eligible buyer.
  • Open your personal account on the e-commerce site a few hours before the sale.
  • Keep an eye on the countdown clock of the flash sale and also refresh the webpage every few minutes to check whether the Internet connection is working. 
  • Once the clock strikes zero, press the buy button and check out as soon as possible.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:

Model

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Display

 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D glass shield, fully laminated, reading mode, colour temperature adjustment capability
  • 1000:1 contrast ratio
  • 72% NTSC color gamut
  • Night display mode
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)

OS

 Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based MIUI 8.0 (Android 7.0 Nougat preview available for devices sold in first flash sale)

Processor

 14 nano-meter FinFET architecture-based 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core (8x ARM Cortex A53) CPU

GPU

 Adreno 506

RAM

 2GB/3GB/4GB: LPDDR3

Storage

 32GB (eMMC v5.0 Flash)/64GB (eMMC v5.0 Flash); + 128GB via micro SD card

Camera
  • Main: 13MP camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash, 1.12µm pixel size
  • Front: 5MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field, new Beautify app with smart and pro mode

Battery

 4100mAh (typ) / 4000mAh (min) lithium-ion polymer battery
  • Non-removable
  • 5V/2A charging

Network

 4G-LTE (Cat. 6) with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)

Add-ons

 Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (hybrid) slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, Infrared (IR) sensor (Smart TV remote feature), USB v2.0 port, GLONASS/GPS,

Dimensions

 151.0 x 76.0 x 8.45 mm

Weight

165 g

Colours

 Dark Grey, Gold and Matte Black

Price

  • 2GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs. 9,999
  • 3GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs, 10,999
  • 4GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs. 12,999
