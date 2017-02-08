Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is geared up for the next round of the Redmi Note 4 flash sale in India on February 8.
All the three Redmi Note 4 variants — 2GB RAM+16GB storage (Rs. 9,999), 3GB RAM+32GB storage (Rs.10,999) and 4GB RAM+64GB storage (Rs. 12,999) will be made available on Flipkart as well as the company's e-store at 12:00 pm on Wednesday.
However, there is no word on how many units will be up for grabs in this edition of the flash sale. But going by the device's top-notch hardware (both in terms of the looks and the internal composition) and affordable price tag, the Redmi Note 4 is expected to sell like hot cakes.
To make the process hassle-free, here are the tips you can follow to get Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 during flash sale:
- Make sure you are registered with the e-commerce site hosting the flash sale.
- Enter credit/debit card details and also the delivery address in your personal account before the flash sale or else if the transaction doesn't end within a specific time frame, the device will be taken off the cart and passed on to the next eligible buyer.
- Open your personal account on the e-commerce site a few hours before the sale.
- Keep an eye on the countdown clock of the flash sale and also refresh the webpage every few minutes to check whether the Internet connection is working.
- Once the clock strikes zero, press the buy button and check out as soon as possible.
Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:
|
Model
|
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
|
Display
|5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D glass shield, fully laminated, reading mode, colour temperature adjustment capability
|
OS
|Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based MIUI 8.0 (Android 7.0 Nougat preview available for devices sold in first flash sale)
|
Processor
|14 nano-meter FinFET architecture-based 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core (8x ARM Cortex A53) CPU
|
GPU
|Adreno 506
|
RAM
|2GB/3GB/4GB: LPDDR3
|
Storage
|32GB (eMMC v5.0 Flash)/64GB (eMMC v5.0 Flash); + 128GB via micro SD card
|
Camera
|
|
Battery
|4100mAh (typ) / 4000mAh (min) lithium-ion polymer battery
|
Network
|4G-LTE (Cat. 6) with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|
Add-ons
|Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (hybrid) slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, Infrared (IR) sensor (Smart TV remote feature), USB v2.0 port, GLONASS/GPS,
|
Dimensions
|151.0 x 76.0 x 8.45 mm
|
Weight
|165 g
|
Colours
|Dark Grey, Gold and Matte Black
|
Price
|
