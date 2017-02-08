Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is geared up for the next round of the Redmi Note 4 flash sale in India on February 8.

All the three Redmi Note 4 variants — 2GB RAM+16GB storage (Rs. 9,999), 3GB RAM+32GB storage (Rs.10,999) and 4GB RAM+64GB storage (Rs. 12,999) will be made available on Flipkart as well as the company's e-store at 12:00 pm on Wednesday.

However, there is no word on how many units will be up for grabs in this edition of the flash sale. But going by the device's top-notch hardware (both in terms of the looks and the internal composition) and affordable price tag, the Redmi Note 4 is expected to sell like hot cakes.

To make the process hassle-free, here are the tips you can follow to get Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 during flash sale:

Make sure you are registered with the e-commerce site hosting the flash sale.

Enter credit/debit card details and also the delivery address in your personal account before the flash sale or else if the transaction doesn't end within a specific time frame, the device will be taken off the cart and passed on to the next eligible buyer.

Open your personal account on the e-commerce site a few hours before the sale.

Keep an eye on the countdown clock of the flash sale and also refresh the webpage every few minutes to check whether the Internet connection is working.

Once the clock strikes zero, press the buy button and check out as soon as possible.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: