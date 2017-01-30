Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People, an upcoming historical drama, will premiere on Monday, January 30, at 10pm KST on MBC. It will feature Doctor Crush actor Yoon Kyun-sang and Moonlight Drawn by Clouds actress Chae Soo-bin in lead roles.

Missing 9 episode 5 preview: Hwang Jae-Guk to betray Choi Tae-ho; is Ra Bong-hee the reason?

While the Six Flying Dragons star will be playing the role of a rebel thief named Hong Gil-dong, the Spy actress will be portraying his lover, Song Ga-ryung. Other lead cast members in the mini-series include Kim Ji-suk as King Yeonsangun, Lee Ha-nui as Jang Nok-su and Kim Sang-joong as Hong-Ah Mo-gae.

The period drama is roughly based on a popular Korean legend that revolves around the life of an insurgent, who becomes a rebellion and fights for justice. His moves against bloodthirsty King Yeonsangun and his violent regime land him into trouble.

A promo for the MBC series indicates that despite being a traitor, the rebel thief will be loved by the people and the King will be remembered as a traitor. It also hints at betrayal and bloodshed in the premiere episode.

Apart from its lead cast members, the period drama will also feature Kim Jung-tae, Lee Jun-hyeok, Shin Eun-jung, Park Jun-gyu, Ahn Nae-sang, Hwang Seok-jeong, Kim Byeong-ok and Seo Yi-sook in supporting roles.

Click here to watch Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People episode 1 live online on MBC on Wednesday at 10pm on Korean Time. The premiere episode of the Korean mini-series will also be available online here.

Watch the official trailer for the upcoming fantasy thriller below: