What comes to your mind when you think of a dream smartphone? Perhaps Apple's iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S series and some other premium flagships from biggest OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) will first occupy your mind. But one emerging brand that you can't ignore is Xiaomi, which took the technology industry by storm with its impressive specifications and aggressive pricing. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6, which is expected to arrive in the next few days.

The Chinese technology giant is tight-lipped on its Mi 6 but reports have claimed that it will be unveiled between April 11 and April 18. The exact release date is still blurry, but what is clear is the attention it has received ahead of its launch.

Will the Xiaomi Mi 6 survive the competition from iPhone 7, Google Pixel (XL), the newly-released Samsung Galaxy S8, and the upcoming iPhone 8?

Well, it is not fair to compare the Xiaomi Mi 6 with other premium devices in the first place because of the humongous price difference but people will still do because it is a flagship. The iPhone 7 is currently priced at around Rs. 47,499 while its successor iPhone 8 is expected to be priced at around $1,000 (Rs 64,500). The new Samsung Galaxy S8 (6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant) is also expected to come with a price tag of 1,155,000 Korean Won, which is around Rs 65,324 when converted to Indian rupee at the current rate.

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL devices, which have received praises from all quarters for its specifications, especially its camera, too are priced between Rs 57,000 and Rs 76,000, much unlike the Nexus series.

On the other hand, Xiaomi's upcoming flagship Mi 6 is expected to be priced between 2,299 Yuan (around Rs 21,800) and 3,499 Yuan (around Rs 33,200) based on different models. The Mi 6's top variant 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM is expected to come with a price tag of 3,499 Yuan (around Rs 33,200). It is not confirmed yet but if it comes true or even close to it, many may start questioning the pricing of some premium devices, including the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, Google Pixel series and Samsung Galaxy S8.

Coming to specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will not lag behind other devices, at least if we are to go by the reports that have been leaked so far.

The handset is expected to come in two variants. One model is expected to feature a 5.15-inch FullHD display with 1,920x1,080p resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS,a 4GB/6GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB/128GB internal memory, a 19MP main camera with Sony IMX400 sensor, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 3,200mAH battery.

The other variant called the Mi 6 Plus is expected to have a 5.7-inch screen (2,560x1,440p resolution), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, a 12MP dual lens camera with Sony IMX362 sensor on the rear, an 8MP front-snapper and a 4,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

Going by the leaked specifications and its expected pricing, the Xiaomi Mi 6 has every reason to rock. There are chances of the device eating into the business of other flagships, including the iPhone 7, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S8 and the upcoming iPhone 8.

Who doesn't want a device with high-end specifications at such a low price?