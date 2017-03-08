Real Madrid star Isco has gone public about his frustration at Real Madrid and said he would be open to a summer transfer. The Spaniard might as well get his wish granted after reports emerged saying Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident over securing a deal for the highly-talented midfielder amidst competition from the likes of Chelsea and Juventus.

Isco has struggled for game time under Zinedine Zidane and had to settle for the bench for most of the matches with most of his appearances for Real Madrid coming against small teams or as a substitute. The Spanish international have one year left on his contract at the end of the season and looks destined to leave the La Liga giants.

Guardiola and Manchester City are targeting Isco as a long term replacement for David Silva. Despite interest from Juventus and other top European clubs, Isco seems to favour a move to the Premier League.

Barcelona is also keeping a close eye on Isco situation and has been linked to him on many occasions. But it's highly unlikely that he will be sold to the archrival. Real Madrid will demand a fee of around £30 million for the Spaniard and given Manchester City's purse power, that should not be a problem.

Guardiola is looking to transform the Manchester City squad as he looks to take them to the levels of Barcelona and Bayern Munich and plans on bringing in more youngsters after signing the likes of John Stones, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane.

"I am planning. Txiki Begiristain is planning. We have to have one eye on the short, the medium, the long term. We are buying for the long term. That's why Leroy is here, why Raz is here and why Gabriel is here," The Sun quoted Guardiola as saying.

"All of them are 20 years old, except one or two cases when we need experience. The age is so important. Maybe we are going to buy a guy who is 28 or 29 years old because we are short in that position and he is going to give three or four important years. But of course, as young as possible is much better. That planning is underway," he added.