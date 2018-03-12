Ready Player One will release at the end of this month and the first set of reviews have hit the internet. The Steven Spielberg sci-fi film had its world premiere at the SXSW 2018 on March 11 and is garnering positive reactions.

The Ernest Cline's hit novel adaptation stars Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan in the lead. The film's premiere was the festival's big surprise as Warner Bros did not previously announce that the movie will be screened at SXSW.

The movie's premiere did not have a smooth start as the presentation had a couple of technical difficulties. The film's sound blew out the speakers a couple of times, hinting that the premiere copy was faulty.

Despite the technical glitch, attendees are in awe of the presentation and took to Twitter to express their love for the movie and it received a standing ovation.

Beatrice Verhoeven from The Wrap tweeted that the crowd stood up to give the movie a standing ovation.

STANDING OVATION at the end of #ReadyPlayerOne — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) March 12, 2018

If this doesn’t answer whether people loved #ReadyPlayerOne, I don’t know what will. pic.twitter.com/2uXGYCAck7 — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) March 12, 2018

Fandango's Erik Davis deemed the movie as a classic Steven Spielberg movie. He tweeted: "#ReadyPlayerOne is classic Steven Spielberg. It's got the references, the ferocious effects and the great '80s soundtrack, sure, but also the charm, the heart, the humor and a fantastic Alan Silvestri score. I loved it & so did this #SXSW crowd. Be excited for it!"

Indie Wire's film critic Eric Kohn said, "Ready Player One feels like Spielberg watched a ton of Luc Besson movies and decided to outdo them. In terms of pure spectacle, it's the most astonishing thing he's done. Never underestimate Steve. #SXSW"

Film critic Scott Weinberg said that the movie will disappoint haters. "Ready Player One is a whole lot of fun. Those who are stuck in pre-release hate mode better prepare to be disappointed," he tweeted.

Spielberg just said he makes many films, like The Post, from behind the camera. He made Ready Player One from the audience. That’s the perfect summation of this experience. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 12, 2018

So yeah, I LOVED Ready Player One. It’s perhaps the geekiest movie ever made. So so so happy right now! — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 12, 2018

#ReadyPlayerOne is nerdy as all hell but it’s hard to not leave the theater with a huge smile on your face. Pure Spielbergian joy. pic.twitter.com/7ToMQ7uIdL — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 12, 2018

I can't tell you much because Mr Spielberg made me promise not to but you guys gotta go see #ReadyPlayerOne at the end of March. What a rollercoaster of a movie!!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Steve Andreou (@SteebFGC) March 12, 2018

Ready Player One releases on March 29. Check out the trailer here: