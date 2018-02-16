Ready Player One - Pure Imagination trailer

Steven Spielberg directs a big screen adaptation of Ernest Clines pop culture celebration of the same name. The story centres on the younger generation of a desolate future that lives its life in a virtual reality world called Oasis. When the creator of the Oasis dies, the key to controlling its future becomes up for grabs, putting the future of the whole world at stake. Ready Player One stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, Hannah John-Kamen, Letitia Wright, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg and Mark Rylance. The film is set to be released on 29 March, 2018.