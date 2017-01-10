One of the major highlights of this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017), Razer's Project Valerie which is a triple-screen gaming laptop prototype, was reportedly stolen from Las Vegas after the conclusion of the event. The USP of this prototype device is that all of its screens boast of 4K video support.

After the reported robbery of the laptop from its press room on January 8, Razer is said to be so upset that it is apparently offering a high reward of $25,000 to people offering genuine information that leads to the criminals.

"We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously – it is cheating, and cheating doesn't sit well with us. Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn't very smart," said Min-Liang Tan, who is the Chief Executive Officer at Razer.

If you think you can make an easy $25,000 by offering 'genuine' information on the thieves, then you can contact officials at Razer on legal@razorzone.com. Officials at Razer have also stated that they would keep identity of informants confidential.

"Razer, in its sole discretion, will decide who is entitled to a reward and in what amount. Razer may pay only a portion of the maximum reward offered. The decision will be based primarily upon law enforcement's evaluation of the value of the information provided. When there are multiple claimants, the reward will be shared in amounts determined by Razer," Min-Liang Tan wrote in his Facebook post.

For the uninitiated, Razer's Project Valerie (unveiled at CES 2017) features two sliding screens that branch out from the primary display; thus taking the total number of its screens to three. All the screens measure an identical 17 inches. Other key technical specs of the tripe screen laptop are as below:

Three displays measuring 17-inches having resolutions of 11520 x 2160

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU

Nvidia Surround Sound View native support

Comparatively thin outer form factor

Do remember that Razer's Project Valerie triple screen gaming laptop is only a conceptual prototype. It should take a while before devices of this sort are commercially released into the market.