Computer gaming hardware developer Razer had acquired smartphone start-up Nextbit earlier this year and now, an image and spec-sheet of the company's mobile have surfaced online giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect at the November 1 product launch event.

Slovakian blog TechByte has posted the photo of the Razer smartphone's back-side showing the dual-camera with LED flash on the top left corner and a huge Razer insignia with the iconic three-headed snake in the middle.

Upon closer observation, we can see that the phone has some design features, which look a tad similar to Nextbit's first and last phone -- Robin. The volume buttons on the right side (in the image) and the rectangular design of the Razer phone are identical to the former.

However, the exterior body structure looks very big and there is a plausible explanation. Apparently, the device was sourced from the company's gaming expert contractor. Rumour has it that the phone will have dedicated gaming features that would make use of a huge screen to provide an immersive experience and stand-out among other brands.

In a related development, Razer phone has made its way to the performance testing GFXBench website revealing the internal hardware of the device and looks like it has the right ammo to take on the established players.

As per the listing on GFXBench, Android v7.1.1 Nougat-powered Razer phone sports a 5.7-inch QHD display having 2560x1440p resolution. Under-the-hood, it is said to come packed with Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date, Adreno 540 graphics engine, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, 12MP camera with 4K video recording capability and a 7MP front snapper.

Except for the low internal storage (most likely to come with microSD card support), all other specifications makes Razer phone a device to reckon, but we will know for sure whether these features turn true only on November 1.

