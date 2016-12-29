Rare Rothschilds giraffe born at Chester Zoo

Keepers at Chester Zoo got a really cute late present for Christmas as a rare Rothschild’s giraffe was born on 26 December. Sarah Roffe, team manager for giraffes at the zoo, said: “Rothschild’s giraffes are highly endangered and so the arrival of a new calf is a major cause for celebration. The six-feet-tall youngster arrived to first time mum Tula and dad Meru at around 7am.