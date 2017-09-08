The strongest earthquake of the century took place in Mexico on Friday, September 8. The tremors were accompanied by mysterious lights in the sky known as 'earthquake lights'.

The earthquake claimed the lives of dozens of people.

The magnitude of the quake was 8.2. The unusual phenomenon was spotted in the skies over the capital city.

The stunning earthquake lights illuminated the sky in green and white colours.

"Another explanation claims that the tectonic movement of rocks including quartz, generates a piezoelectric field which produces flashes of light," a report by rt.com quoted.

According to a study carried out in 2014, the pressure of the tectonic plates can result in breaking the pairs of negatively charged O 2 atoms which drive them towards the surface of the Earth and lead to the creation of light-emitting plasma when it comes in contact with the air.

Post this disastrous earthquake, a warning about an upcoming tsunami has also been put out.