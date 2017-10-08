Rapper Nelly was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman after a concert in Washington. The 42-year-old was held on suspicion of second-degree rape, but was soon released free of charges. He later took to Twitter to express his shock over the accusations.

Originally called Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., Nelly was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming that she was sexually assaulted by him in his tour bus while it was parked outside a Walmart. The incident was reported on Friday, October 6, after Nelly's concert in Auburn, Washington, as the police confirmed in a statement.

According to E! News, the Auburn police department claimed, "At 3:48 a.m. a female called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper 'Nelly.'"

"The alleged assault was reported to occur on the tour bus that was parked at the listed location. Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before. After Patrol Officers investigated the incident, at 4:37 a.m. Nelly was taken into custody and booked at the SCORE jail facility."

However, he was soon released as was confirmed by the lawyer representing him and Nelly took to Twitter to speak up about how "beyond shocked he is" about the allegations. "I am completely innocent," he tweeted.

The rapper continued with a thread of tweets to express his certainty about the lack of genuineness in the accusation. "I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation."

He stated how he would pursue legal actions to address the issue. He also mentioned how thankful he was to fans and loved ones and apologized for the embarrassment caused "putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized."

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) 7 October 2017

I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) 7 October 2017

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) 7 October 2017

In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!! — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) 7 October 2017

Nelly also went on to explain how he didn't need to be bailed because he was acquitted as there was no concrete proof to the accusations.

To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released , pending further investigation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) 7 October 2017

Nelly's lawyer Scott Rosenblum stated Nelly's plans on fighting the allegation. In a statement, he added: "Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges.

"Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."