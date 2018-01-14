Director Shree Ranjani's Telugu movie Rangula Raatnam (Rangula Ratnam), starring Raj Tarun, Chitra Shukla and Pulikonda Priyadarshi, has received good reviews and ratings from the audience.

Rangula Raatnam is a romantic comedy-drama high on entertainment and emotional quotient. Shree Ranjani, who is making her debut as a director, has written the script for the movie, which has been produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna under his banner Annapurna Studios. The film has been given a U certificate by the censor board and it has a runtime of 2.17 hours.

Rangula Raatnam story: Vishnu (Raj Tarun) works in a greeting cards company called Emotions with his friend (Priyadarshi Pulikonda). He falls in love with Keerthi (Chitra), who works with an event management company. But he breaks up with her after seeing her possessiveness.

However, he decides to patch up with her after seeing his mom's (Sitara) message. What happens next forms the crux of the film.

Analysis: Rangula Raatnam deals with routine romantic drama and offers nothing new. The first half of the film has slow-paced narration, and some comedy, romance and sentimental scenes keep you engaged. The second half is good and entertaining, say viewers.

Performances: Raj Tarun and Chitra Shukla have delivered good performances and their chemistry is the highlight of Rangula Raatnam. Pulikonda Priyadarshi has a meaty role and has done justice to it. In fact, his comic timing is the saving grace of the film. Sitara and others have also done good a job, say the viewers.

Technical: Rangula Raatnam has good production values, and its songs, background score and picturisation are the attractions on the technical front, say the filmgoers.

Rangula Raatnam review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdicts on the film, as shared on Twitter and Facebook. Continue to see audiences' response.

G Ranjith Kumar‏ @smm2ranjith

#RangulaRaatnam View Point: Watch d film without expectations. It will surprise you. Each character has a reason for their presence. @priyadarshi_i again steals the show. @chitrashuklaa you are blessed to b in ur role. @itsRajTarun at his usual best. #Sriranjani and team

Bharat @movi3Lov3R

#RangulaRaatnam until the last 45mins or so, felt very artificial.. Nothing to talk much, but later part is what the story line is, and very well executed.. may be that's wat the director actually prepared and stretched it over 2hrs.. 3/5

Venkataramana @Venkata64472974

Super emotional romantic and comedy with lot of good story #RangulaRaatnam #RangulaRatnam review definitive #sankranthiwinner @iamnagarjuna got some money with this flick #rajtarun got some relief after two back to back flops #congrats entire team

Cinema Radar @cinema_radar

#RangulaRaatnam - 1st half Okay Watch so far Rajtarun and priyadarshi comedy worked Too many sentiment scenes Second half has to be Good #JaiSimha #Agnyaathavaasi #RangulaRaatnam Movie Review #RajTarun performed well 1st half is just okay and 2nd half is better . Due to overdose of sentiments it tests patience . @priyadarshi_i Comedy worked well . Slow paced . Good in parts It was just an Average Fare - 2.75/5 #JaiSimha #Agnyaathavaasi

#NTR ™‏ @dhananjaya5555

First half finished awesome entertainment mother sentiment is d highlight of d film nyc first half waiting for 2nd half #RangulaRaatnam #RajTarun at Siddhartha theatre MADANAPALLI..

Sai Tarun‏ @saitarun1

Watching 2nd tym! 1st half completed!all the unneccessary scenes(.......) in the 1st half were deleted!!! Didnt find venki in the 1st half! He might be in 2nd half! Yet to see!! Nw 1st half was eyecatching! #Agnyaathavaasi

Tollywood Critic‏ @TFI_Critic

#RangulaRatnam - A Clean Family Entertainer With Emotional Touch, Comedy Worked Well & @itsRajTarun 's Performance Is Good , Congratulations To @AnnapurnaStdios

Telugu360 @Telugu360

#RangulaRaatnam - Heavy dose of sentiment so far in the first half. #RangulaRatnam first half is very slow paced, offers nothing except few fun scenes between Raj Tarun & Priyadarshi.

Bharath Ane Nenu @MaheshArmy07

Movie is Good. Family Entertainer. Definitely it is a Sankranti winner. Congrats @itsRajTarun #RangulaRaatnam

Sundeep‏ @sunny438

Regular template with mother sentiment. Ok first half #RangulaRaatnam

Deepak‏ @KodelaDeepak

Average 1st half with emotional Interval. #RangulaRaatnam Last Half an hour Good. Average Movie, Baga Emotional subject, koncham Opika Kavali. #RangulaRaatnam

Kiran‏ @kiran25288

Comedy, background score bagundhi . #RangulaRaatnam Girlformula vidya voice la undhi heroine voice.#RangulaRaatnam Review : (3.5/5) Don't miss it

Jumanji‏ @buduguu

#RangulaRaatnam bagundi. Easy one time watch

Filmydosa @filmydosa1

#RangulaRaatnam over emotional content pakkana pedithe easy ga okasari chuseyochu..

షణ్ముఖ శ్రీవాత్సవ‏ @Shannu429

@priyadarshi_i super cool performance. Pichekkinchav bhai #RangulaRaatnam