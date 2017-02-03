For quite some time now, speculations have been doing the rounds that Ranbir Kapoor's next movie along with Alia Bhatt is the remake of Hollywood superhero film Deadpool.

However, director Ayan Mukerji has refuted the reports claiming that it is not a superhero film, but a modern day romantic fantasy drama. "A lot of people have been saying that it is a superhero film. But it's not. It's in fact, a modern-day romantic fantasy," Ayan told the reporters during the premiere of Oscar-nominated movie Lion, PTI reported.

This is for the first time that Ranbir and Alia are coming together for a film. The movie will go on the floors from August, after the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor wraps up Sanjay Dutt's biopic. "Ranbir won't do this film and Dutt simultaneously. He has already begun shooting for Dutt and it should be done by August. That's when I will start with him and Alia Bhatt." Ayan added.

Ranbir and Ayan, who are friends in real life, had earlier worked together in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, both of which were commercial success.

Meanwhile, Ranbir, who will be seen as Sanjay Dutt in the superstar's biopic, is undergoing rigorous physical training to get into the skin of the character. He has reportedly gained 13 kg to reflect young Sanjay's physique.

Alia, on the other hand, has been receiving applause for her role in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the trailer of which was released recently.