Ramya, the head of Social Media and Digital Communications of AICC, has come under severe attack from the BJP and right-wing sympathisers after mocking Narendra Modi over coining acronym TOP (Tomato, Onion, Potato).

"Is this what happens when you're on POT?," Ramya had tweeted. The slang had multiple meanings and it was understood that she meant the Prime Minister was on drugs while he made the aforementioned comment.

Actor and BJP leader Jaggesh took Twitter to slam Ramya and questioned her eligibility to question Narendra Modi. "Who is she? What is her contribution? She cannot even talk Kannada fluently," he tweeted and termed her "slender loris" (a small, large-eyed, slow-moving nocturnal lemur), a word generally used in Kannada to describe a lazy person or an idiot.

Is this what happens when you’re on POT? pic.twitter.com/fwSATJoQoP — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 4, 2018

Shilpa Ganesh, the wife of actor Ganesh and Vice President Mahila Morcha-BJP Karnataka, responded to the NDA convener for Kerala, Rajeev Chandrashekhar's comment on Ramya by posting, "We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid....she's really working very hard sir ....[sic]"

Taking a further dig at Ramya, Shilpa Ganesh said that the people who travel abroad following frustration over repeated failures will have better knowledge about "intoxication."

Many on social media sites trolled Ramya over her comment on Narendra Modi.

What did Modi say?

Narendra Modi, during his speech in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 4, said that he has given "TOP" priority to the farmers and explained it, "by TOP, I mean Tomato, Onion, Potato".

"Will Rahul Gandhi maintain silence on Divya Spandana's comment while he sacked Mani Shankar Aiyar just because his jibe came close to Gujarat election and Karnataka is still some months away? Or sacrificing his close aide, responsible for his rise as a leader, takes some courage?" Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP IT wing, had tweeted.