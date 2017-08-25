Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has left for the CBI court in Panchkula, which will pronounce its verdict in the rape case filed against the controversial godman-turned-actor on Friday.

Singh has been asked to appear in court in person. The controversial godman, who enjoys a 'Z+' category security, is being taken to Panchkula in a 100-car convoy.

Massive security arrangements have been put in place across Punjab and Haryana. The Indian Army and several companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Panchkula and Chandigarh. Several trains from Delhi to Punjab and Haryana have been cancelled. Lakhs of Dera followers gathered at Singh's sect 'Naam Ghar Charcha' in Panchkula days ahead of the verdict.

The CBI filed an FIR against Singh after two of his 'sadhvis' (female followers) accused him of raping them in 2002. The case came to trial in 2008. The verdict will be announced around 2:45 on Friday.

12:05 pm IST: Director General of CRPF RR Bhatnagar told News18: "Local agencies have conducted a ground-level assessment. On Ministry of Home Affairs' instructions, we have deployed riot action force. We are taking all steps to ensure that the situation does not get out of hand."

"In law and order situations, it is the local authorities who will have to take the final call. There are sops which have been laid down, which we shall follow. The decisive moment will be when the judgment is announced. We will move accordingly then," he added.

Want to appeal to people of Haryana to maintain peace: Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana CM #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/Qe7wK45quQ — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

11:45 am IST: The police in Gurugram will hold a flag march shortly.

DCP traffic told CNN-News18: "A total of four companies will be involved. Haryana police have been deployed in large numbers. We will check our anti-riot equipment. Company Commander should ensure all the equipment are in place. Instructions will be given for immediate action if anyone takes law and order in their own hands. All personnel are instructed to be on the duty with anti-riot equipment."

There's peace in the region & everything is in place. Have faith in us,proceedings will take place peacefully: DGP Haryana #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/fvCkIOiNkX — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

10:35 am IST: Singh's followers tried to stop his convoy from leaving the sect headquarters in the morning. Many fainted and wept as his cavalcade left for the court.

10:18 am IST: The Haryana government has imposed an indefinite curfew in Sirsa and a 72-hour ban on mobile internet services, except voice calls, as a precautionary measure ahead of the verdict.

At least 72 trains have been cancelled in view of the law and order situation, the Indian Express reported. The Centre has also assured adequate security in both Punjab and Haryana.

9:54 am IST: All shops, movie theatres, petrol pumps and ATMs located close to the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana, have been shut down. Barricades have been put up in several places with the police having barred vehicles from moving towards the sect headquarters.

9:35 am IST: Around 65 CRPF personnel, 10 BSF companies, and 57,000 police officials have been deployed in Chandigarh and Panchkula ahead of the verdict in the rape case against Singh. Leaves of all police officials were cancelled and those on leave were asked to join immediately.

At least 40 duty magistrates have been appointed in Gurugram to deal with any situation that may follow the CBI court's verdict on the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

9:20 am IST: Singh has left for the CBI court in Panchkula, which will deliver its verdict in the rape case against him today.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief left the sect-headquarters in Sirsa at around 9 am amid tight security. He is also being accompanied by several of his own security guards in a 100-car convoy.

Over 20 companies of paramiliatry forces have been deployed along the route, the Indian Express reported.

Many Dera followers fainted as Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's convoy passed in Sirsa #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/sZPspHiEmk — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

Dera followers cry and try to block Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's convoy in Sirsa #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/6mzEfhLf64 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

9:10 am IST: The Punjab and Haryana High Court had rapped up the state government for not having imposed Section 144 to prohibit groups of over five people to gather at one place.

The court had said: ""We want preventive action and it is visible in none of the state's orders. It is really disheartening. The same thing happened during the Jat agitation. You are encouraging them. Where is the order prohibiting the assembly of five and more? We asked you to get the order. These are the basic preventive measures even for a simple law and order problem. You then cry before the Centre on the gravity of the situation but who has created the gravity."

9:02 am IST: Singh, who will appear in a CBI court in Panchkula today in connection with a rape case filed against him, had confirmed his presence through Twitter on Thursday.

He said: "I have always respected the law. Even though I am having a backache, still abiding by law, I will go to court (tomorrow). I have full faith in God. Everyone should maintain peace."

8:55 am IST: Following the trial, the complainant had alleged, "My life has changed after I gave the statement. I can't move freely. There is danger to my life. I am also apprehensive about lives of my family members. Nothing can happen in the dera without permission of the 'Baba' because of his terror. I have heard that if somebody speaks against the Guru, he should be lynched. The followers take his preachings as message of God. The dera chief gives money to followers if they influence their relatives and others to join the dera."

8:36 am IST: Laks of followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have gathered in Panchkula ahead of the verdict in a rape case against him.

A high alert has been sounded in PUnjab and Haryana while all schools in both states have been told to remain shut. Mobile internet services have been banned while WhatsApp groups, Facebook and Twitter are being monitored to make sure fake news is not circulated.