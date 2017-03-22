The Supreme Court's announcement on whether LK Advani and other senior leaders like Murali Manohar and Uma Bharti will face trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case has been postponed to March 23 (Thursday). But the controversy surrounding what will finally emerge on the disputed site is as unclear as ever.
'Solve Ram Mandir issue out of court', says CJI Khehar
On Tueday, Chief Justice JS Khehar's advised that it would be best to solve the Babri Masjid issue out of court.
This suggestion came against the backdrop of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's urgent appeal for a hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute.
While Maulana Khalid Rasheed, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is open to an out-of-court settlement, Subramanian Swamy has tweeted that Muslim parties are not ready for that option.
All India Muslim Personal Law Board ready for out of court settlement under SC directives in Ram Mandir case: Maulana Khalid Rasheed, AIMPLB pic.twitter.com/MLmVDuMQts— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2017
Muslim parties in the Ramjanmabhoomi dispute have rejected the noble offer of the CJI let us go for day to day hearing with 4/18 deadline— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 22, 2017
Many have now taken to Twitter to express their opposition against the building of a mosque at the spot.
Muslim should accept my proposal for a masjid across Saryu. Or else in 2018 on getting the RS majority we will enact a law to build temple— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 21, 2017
#BabriMasjid = Baba Ji ka Thullu— Voice of Saffron (@iSaffronPrime) March 22, 2017
A structure built on the land snatched from hindu religious sentiments can never become a masjid. pic.twitter.com/lIiuNdp0hy
There are 50 Islamic countries.go and build mosque there..we hindus have only 2 or 3 countries.so we will build ram temple #BabriMasjid— Fearless Indian (@Vicky7912379123) March 22, 2017
Ample proof of #Rammandir existing before #BabriMasjid !Anyway, isn't it logical to build a Ram Temple at #RamJanmbhoomi ! #RamMandirDebate https://t.co/pwIlZVpU8T— Rajalakshmi Joshi (@rajalakshmij) March 21, 2017
While few stand firm in their views, others feel that the disputed land should be used to build either both the mosque and the Ram Mandir or be used for other causes.
#BabriMasjid— Tejas Shah (@tejasshah22) March 22, 2017
Whatever will be the result. I think, most of Hindus and Muslims don't want a quarrel/fight/Riot. We want peaceful life.
#BabriMasjid— Dr.Mustafa Tariq (@mustafa_tariq) March 21, 2017
Built Ayodhya temple & a mosque nearby,along with punishment to those who instigated & carried out the demolition of masjid
Without any ego involved, both Hindus and Muslims should build a childcare hospital on the #RamJanmaBhoomi /#BabriMasjid (1)— Anuradha Khaitan (@khaitananu) March 22, 2017
Hello, this is 21st century! Instead of #RamMandir & #BabriMasjid, make a world-class astronomy/physics/science institute in #Ayodhya. ?— Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) March 21, 2017
Divide the land into three and let's make a school, a hospital and a factory for the people. #babrimasjid #raamjanambhoomi #SupremeCourt— Akdu S@@nd!! (@Siiddss) March 21, 2017
#RamMandir #Babrimasjid can't be Build,but a hall where all religious people can research the way how to satisfy our one creator- #Imammahdi— Imam Mahdi Team (@Awaited_one) March 11, 2017
