Babri masjid
Reuters

The Supreme Court's announcement on whether LK Advani and other senior leaders like Murali Manohar and Uma Bharti will face trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case has been postponed to March 23 (Thursday). But the controversy surrounding what will finally emerge on the disputed site is as unclear as ever.

'Solve Ram Mandir issue out of court', says CJI Khehar

On Tueday, Chief Justice JS Khehar's advised that it would be best to solve the Babri Masjid issue out of court.

This suggestion came against the backdrop of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's urgent appeal for a hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute.

While Maulana Khalid Rasheed, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is open to an out-of-court settlement, Subramanian Swamy has tweeted that Muslim parties are not ready for that option.

Many have now taken to Twitter to express their opposition against the building of a mosque at the spot.

While few stand firm in their views, others feel that the disputed land should be used to build either both the mosque and the Ram Mandir or be used for other causes.

While the future of Ram Janmabhoomi is still unsure, please state your opinion in the poll that we are running. Click here on the link to cast your vote.

https://twitter.com/ibtimes_india/status/844459651039219712

Also read