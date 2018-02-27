Ram Gopal Varma is saddened and upset like millions of Sridevi's fans over her untimely death. The maverick filmmaker has been posting his pictures with the deceased actress on social media handles since he came to know of her demise.

In yet another tweet, Ram Gopal Varma has said that he is feeling like committing suicide. "Can any person's life end in a more tragic and in a more horrific way? Its traumatic to hear her being dissected in so many terrible ways? I feel like just fucking kill myself. [sic]" he wrote.

"With regard to Sridevi, people always talked about the beauty of her body, her expressive eyes, her sensuous lips, her awesome waist and her thunder thighs ..And now they talking about her mortal remains, alcohol in her blood, water in lungs and contents of her stomach..Goddd!!! [sic]" he further added.

Ram Gopal Varma and Sridevi have worked in a couple of Telugu movies, including Kshana Kshanam. He had shared a good rapport with her. Unfortunately, his relationship strained when the director, in his autobiography 'Guns & Thighs' claimed Boney Kapoor of reducing Sridevi's role to just housewife after marriage, in real life.

Boney Kapoor had sent a legal notice to Ram Gopal Varma over his movie which was titled Sridevi, seeking an explanation whether the movie had any reference to his wife.

However, the director is now one of those celebs who can't seem to control his grief. He has cursed God for ending her journey on Earth.

In a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma shared some of his rare photos with Sridevi and wrote: "Never hated God more than today ..The b****** just extinguished the brightest of lights ..my heart goes out to Boney Kapoor. Is Sridevi really dead? Can somebody wake me up and tell me that it's just a bad dream? Can somebody tell me how in hell can she just go away like that???"

Ram Gopal Varma added, "Why are you crying Sridevi? We are the only ones who should be doing that for what you did to us! One of the main reasons for me coming into films was my desire to see her up close in real ..Kshana Kshanam film was my love letter to Sridevi. Aey Balaji why did u take only her away and left me here?"

Sridevi passed away on Saturday, February 24, in her hotel in Dubai. The initial reports had claimed a massive cardiac arrest as the cause of her death, but now as per the autopsy report, it is stated that the actress died due to accidental drowning.

While there are many layers of unanswered questions in regards to Sridevi's sudden demise, her mortal remains are expected to reach India by Tuesday.