In an unusual incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a young boy has gifted his sister a toilet as his Raksha Bandhan gift.

The incident took place in the Rudragarh Nausi village of the Gonda district where the brother got a toilet built for his sister as he couldn't see his sister facing problems everyday.

But this girl from the Nausi village is not the only girl who got lucky this Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated all across India on Monday (August 7).

Many other young men in Varanasi are racing against time to get a toilet built for their sister by Monday, August 7. Dilip, a resident of Phoolpur village in Pindra gram Sabha wants to gift a two-pit to his sister Munni on this Raksha bandhan; so that she doesn't have to go out in the open to excrete.

Like Dilip, other men of the district have also planned to gift toilets to their sisters.

According to the Times of India, this move is a part of the of the Swachhata Bandhan and Bhai No 1 campaigns that is launched by the district to motivate men to build toilets for their sisters.

Swachhata Bandhan campaign is being organised at each village of the eight blocks of the district. The mesmerising part of this move is that these men are getting toilets built for their sisters despite financial constraints.

Though Dilip is a machine operator in a private firm, he has determined to succeed in his efforts. "I arranged Rs 15,000 to construct the toilet. This amount is big for people like me, but I made up my mind to gift a toilet to my sister," he told TOI.

He even borrowed money to build the toilet. "The construction has started and I hope to get the toilet ready by raksha bandhan," he said.

Govt officials gift toilets to poor women

However, this is not the end to this praiseworthy story. District officials have come forward to adopt poor women as their sisters and gift toilets to them.

Varanasi District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra is constructing a toilet for Santoshi Devi, a resident of Masheshpur village in Kashi Vidyapith block. Santoshi and her husband Raj Kumar are physically disabled, reported the English daily.

Sunil Kumar Verma, the district's chief development officer, is also building a toilet for a 74-year-old disabled woman, Mantora Devi, of Ausanpur village in Harahua block in Varanasi.

Besides compiling all these success stories Bhai No. 1. Contest, the winner will also be given the 'Swatchhata Ratna-2017'.

1.83 lakh toilets by 2017

According to the CDO, the district has plans of constructing around 1.83 lakh toilets by December 31. "Two months ago, the rate of toilet construction was 47 per day. Now, after constant monitoring, it has increased to 418 per day in the last six days. If we maintain this progress next week as well, Varanasi will be among the leaders in rate of toilet construction in Uttar Pradesh," Verma said.