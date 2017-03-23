Rajinikanth has come forward and given a clarification on the rumours pertaining to his support to BJP candidate Gangai Amaran in the RK Nagar by-election. The Tamil superstar has stated that he is not extending his support to any candidate in the fortchoming poll.

He tweeted, "My support is for no one in the coming elections." There were wide-spread rumours of Rajinikanth supporting Gangai Amaran started after Amaran's son and director Venkat Prabhu posted on Twitter about his father getting blessings from the Enthiran star.

"Today our thalaivar @superstarrajini met and wished my dad for his political victory in #RKNagarByElection #happyson #GangaiAmaran," he had posted.