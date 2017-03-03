At least 17 persons were killed after an overloaded jeep collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Friday. The accident took place on the Rawatsar-Hanumangarh Mega Highway.

According to News18 Hindi, most of the passengers travelling in the jeep died on the spot. The jeep's driver is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

The bodies trapped in the mangled remains of the vehicles have been pulled out. So far, 10 of the deceased have been identified.

Rajasthan Police have released a list of victims who have been identified. Rajpal (Matoria Wali Dhani)

Bhimsen (Matoria Wali Dhani)

Subhash (Naurangdesar)

Julle Khan (Lakhuwali)

Kalsam (Lakhuwali)

Jablaq (Lakhuwali)

Kirdos (Lakhuwali)

Surendra (Bijarnia)

According to local media reports, a study conducted by the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) states that 7,329 road accidents that occurred in the state in 2015 involved jeep and tempos.

The SCRB report also says that as many as 5,865 two wheelers met with accidents in 2015, compared to 1,586 buses and 4,317 trucks. Rajasthan also witnessed 23,066 accidents in 2016, compared to 24,072 in 2015.