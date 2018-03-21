Ajay Devgn's latest release Raid has been performing brilliantly at the box office, and its collection has crossed Rs 50 crore at the domestic market in just 5 days.

Having released in 3,400 screens across India, Raid had a good start at the box office earning Rs 10.04 crore on its opening day. The film then witnessed terrific growth in its collection over the weekend.

Making a growth rate of over 38 percent, Raid had collected Rs 13.86 crore on Saturday. The Sunday business was even better as the crime thriller had collected Rs 17.11 crore on its third day, ending its first weekend with a collection of Rs 41.01 crore net at the Indian box office.

The collection dropped on Monday for obvious reasons, but Raid managed to still bring in moolah over the weekdays as well. The movie had collected Rs 6.26 crore on Monday, falling short of the Rs 50 crore mark by just Rs 2.73 crore.

Although exact numbers are yet to be out, early estimates suggest Ajay's Raid collected Rs 4.5 crore on Tuesday, taking its 5 days collection to over Rs 50 crore net.

After receiving a positive response from the critics, Raid enjoyed strong word of mouth as the audience have been praising the film a lot on social media. Although the box office numbers of Raid as of now are not something extraordinary, it is highly overwhelming considering the fact that it is a non-masala film.

Raid has been winning the box office with sheer good content and excellent performances. Also, the fact that there was no big release alongside this film helped its business. Not just at the Indian box office, but it has been performing well at the overseas market as well. The film earned over Rs 11 crore at the international circuits till Sunday.

Romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that was having a stronghold at the box office has now started to fade away with the growth of Raid.

Nonetheless, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has already crossed Rs 100 crore at the domestic market, which is exceptionally excellent for such a small-budget film.