Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will travel to the United States to meet the pioneers of research on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and "expand his thoughts" about the subject. He is also likely to speak on the subject, party sources said.

AI are software that can be programmed to learn from their environment and function accordingly. Gandhi will visit Silicon Valley in the US to "expand his thoughts about artificial intelligence", party sources were quoted by the Press Trust of India (PTI) as saying.

Sources said Rahul, who returned from a trip to Norway recently, wants India to be a leader in the area. Several countries, including China, have already begun investing in the area to strengthen research in it.

A senior Congress leader was quoted by PTI as saying that the idea for Rahul is to return to India with knowledge about the subject and implement it at the policy level in the Congress party's vision documents.

Chairman of Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda, a technology innovator and the man behind the telecom revolution in India, is facilitating Rahul's visit to the US.

Rahul will also speak at a conference on India At 70: Reflections On The Path Forward at the University of California, Berkeley, on September 11.

During his visit to Norway, Rahul had met leaders in the field of technology.

Meanwhile, Twitterati are tickled pink at the very suggestion that their "Pappuji" — associated so often with lack of intelligence because of his recurring faux pas — was going to the US to speak on AI.

Here are some of their reactions:

Rahul GANDHI will, in the United States, be speaking on Artificial Intelligence. No one knows more about the subject than HIM. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) September 4, 2017

Elon musk and Stephen hawkings after knwoing Rahul gandhi will address over Artificial intelligence

##CongAgustaNexus pic.twitter.com/yGmTI7HZOD — Fox Catcher ©™ (@_Indian_Tiger_) September 4, 2017

Mahatma Gandhi ji ne kaha tha, "An AI for an AI will make the whole world blind"



- Rahul Gandhi in his speech on Artificial Intelligence — Punk (@punk_hardik) September 4, 2017

Rahul Gandhi - am here



Artificial Intelligence - *Self Destruction Mode ACTIVATED* pic.twitter.com/yUImnVBrqy — Hardik (@Humor_Silly) September 4, 2017

Elon Musk: Artificial intelligence is a threat to humanity



*Rahul Gandhi speaks on AI*



Elon: I was wrong...this man is the greatest threat — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) September 4, 2017

Rahul Gandhi is all set to deliver a speech on Artificial intelligence. At last, Mr Manmohan Singh gets his due importance in Congress. — Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) September 4, 2017

Rahul Gandhi is going to the United States to talk about Artificial Intelligence. Now I know why Elon Musk says AI can fire up World War 3 — Debarati Majumder (@debarati_m) September 4, 2017

Rahul Gandhi, when ppl will ask him question on Artificial Intelligence #PappuJi pic.twitter.com/5drGq4vYL4 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) September 4, 2017

Rahul Gandhi Hope he doesn't talk about his intelligence since that is also artificial ? — Pradeep Kumar S (@pradeepkumar008) September 5, 2017