Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon since winning the title in 2010 and finishing as the runner-up in 2011: Exits in the second round, first round, fourth round and second round with a DNP in 2016. So, since winning his second title at the All England Club, it hasn't been pretty for the Spaniard on the grass courts.

If there is ever a year to put that poor run to bed, though, it is 2017, where Nadal has looked like the Nadal of old, winning one Grand Slam title – obviously the French Open – and finishing second, only to the great Roger Federer, in the other major.

Even on ATP Tour events, Nadal has looked good, with the most important aspect being his fitness. As long as Nadal is able in body, he will be a serious competitor on any surface against any opponent.

That creaking body of his has withstood the workload in the first half of 2017, now it remains to be seen how it goes in the second half, starting with the most important of Grand Slams – Wimbledon.

The 31-year-old believes getting past the first week willbe the most important. If he is able to negotiate the first three rounds at Wimbledon, then watch out, that Spanish flair will be unleashed. Nadal begins his 2017 World campaign with a first round match against John Millman.

"Playing here in Wimbledon for me has been very, very special," Nadal said. "Was one of the biggest goals that I have when I start to have success in this sport, play well in this tournament. I did five times.

"Is true that what happened with my knees in 2012 was more difficult. At the same time it is true that in 2014 I played a good event. I lost in the fourth round against Nick (Kyrgios). But I had my chances, too. After that, last year I couldn't play and 2015 was not my year, of course.

"Let's see what's going on this year. I know is always difficult. I am excited to be playing again here, in a tournament that I really love. I really enjoy playing. But at the same time I tell you, is a tournament that you can go out very early in the tournament.

"But at the same time, if I am able to go through at the beginning, I think I am with confidence. I am playing well since the beginning of the season, so let's see."

Ranked 137 in the world, the Australian Millman has nothing to lose and he will be buoyed by the fact that Nadal has looked vulnerable in the early rounds at Wimbledon. So staying on the attack and putting Nadal under pressure early on should be the plan.

If it works or not, we will know later in the evening.

When and where to watch live

Nadal vs Millman is the second match on the No.1 Court. The first match of the day will begin at 1pm BST, 5.30pm IST. TV and live streaming information is below.

Nadal practising on the lawns of Wimbledon