Pakistani actress Mahira Khan had expressed disappointment over not being able to promote Raees in India, however, she didn't join the team in Dubai as well. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her first Bollywood movie, set to be released on January 25.

Owing to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, Mahira and other Pakistani artists are facing a ban in India. In an interview to BBC Urdu, the actress said she has put in a lot of efforts for the film and the fact that she could not to be present in India to see the final outcome is upsetting. "Of course, I feel bad. When you put so much effort and hard work in a project, you wish to see the results. I work with same dedication and zeal in all my projects, but Raees is very special," she said in the interview, Express Tibune reported.

Later, it has been reported that as she was unable to promote Raees in India, she might join the team in Dubai. Nonetheless, Mahira gave this big opportunity a miss. The reason is not known yet. The entire team of Raees including SRK and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted promoting the film at amusement parks and malls in Dubai.

The Raees team at Bollywood Parks, Dubai. pic.twitter.com/A61W8ctcOE — IamSRKClub (@iamsrkclub) January 21, 2017

The makers of the Rahul Dholakia directorial are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. The recent update is that Bollywood's Baadshah, Shah Rukh, will ditch airplanes and take the rail route from Mumbai to Delhi to promote Raees.

The Raees' team will travel by train from Mumbai to Delhi on January 23 in August Kranti Rajdhani making stops at Andheri, Borivali, Wapi, Valsad, Surat, Baroda, Ratlam, Kota, Savai Modhopur and Mathura on its way to Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Interestingly, the makers of Raees are not the first to adopt the rail route for hard sell. In 2015, Imtiaz Ali boarded the locomotive along with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to promote Tamasha.