Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Raees ruled the box office since its release, but now, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 has hit the screens. Though the collection has become low during weekdays, it looks like Saturday and Sunday will also be difficult for Raees.

After crossing Rs 250 crore gross, the Shah Rukh-starrer had also surpassed Rs 150 crore mark nett at the domestic market. But, now it is facing difficulty to touch Rs 200 crore nett mark, while Akshay's Jolly LLB 2 opened with a good response to theatres on February 10.

Shah Rukh's Raees garnered immense appreciation from all quarters. The film has been ruling the box office for over two weeks. Though Jolly LLB 2's box office collection will rise during the weekends, Raees' earnings are also expected to increase a bit.

As it is SRK's film's third weekend, one cannot expect much. The collection of day-16 of Raees was Rs 1.20 crore approximately, thus, the 17th day (Friday) is expected to witness slight rise in the earnings. The total nett box office collection till day-16 was Rs 160.76 crore approximately.

Raees' overseas collection has also gotten affected as Pakistan' censor board banned the movie to be released in their country. In fact, they had a problem with Akshay's Jolly LLB 2 release as well. They have strongly recommended that a few portions of the dialogues/words related to the sensitive dispute between India and Pakistan, and also regarding Kashmir, be muted. The makers of Jolly LLB 2 have reportedly agreed to mute those segments in the film and the film is likely to be released in Pakistan.