Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to win hearts this 25th with his much awaited film, Raees. The Rahul Dholakia-directorial is finally releasing after struggling for dates for two years.

Raees is expected to have a wonderful opening at the box office. Though Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil is also releasing on the same day, both the films have their reasons to do well and impress the audience.

Take a look at top 5 reasons to watch Shah Rukh's Raees:

Shah Rukh Khan in serious role

King Khan will be seen in a serious role in Raees. After Dilwale and Happy New Year, Shah Rukh will be seen in a badass character. However, he was seen in a different role in Fan as well, but in Raees, the actor adopts a rugged look. He will play bootlegger's character named Miyanbhai. The superstar looks extremely hot in pathan suit and surma in his eyes.

Plot

Set in 1980s Gujarat, the story of Raees revolves around the character Raees Khan (Miyanbhai). Raees Khan believes that no occupation is small and no religion is above his occupation. In this movie, you will see his journey from a bootlegger to a politician. The film is shot in Mumbai, Bhuj, Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat. A few days ago, it had been reported that the Raees team had received a legal notice from alleged gangster Mustak, son of Abdul Latif, claiming to have made a movie on his father's life.

Star cast

Rahul Dholakia has got a wonderful star cast for his movie. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film features versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. Nawaz has now worked with all the three Khans, and in Raees, he will play a badass cop's role. Mahira is a well- known TV personality in Pakistan and she will make her Bollywood debut with this film. All the characters looked phenomenal in the trailers and teasers of the movie. And last but not the least, Sunny Leone as Laila. The diva will shake a leg with SRK in Laila O Laila song in the movie.

Dialogues

A few dialogues and one-liners from Raees have already become popular. From "Battery nahi bolne ka" to "Baniye ka dimaag aur Miyaan bhai ki daring," the one-liners have won hearts.

Take a look at some dialogues here:

Ammi jaan kehti thi: koi dhandha chhota nahi hota aur Dhandhe se bada koi dharm nahi hota, ab yehi mera qalma hai... aur yehi mera mazhab" – by SRK

Jisko tu dhandha bolta hai na, crime hai woh... Dhandha band kar le, Warna saans lena bhi mushkil kar dunga" – by Nawazuddin

Gujarat ki hawa mein vyaapar hai, saahib!

Meri saans to rok loge, lekin iss hawa ko kaise rokoge" – by SRK

Clash with Kaabil

The year 2017 has begun with Bollywood bog box office clash with Kaabil and Raees release. Both the films will hit the theatres on January 25 and people are eagerly waiting to know who will win the box office battle. If you are a SRK fan, this clash is the biggest reason to go and buy ticket for Raees.