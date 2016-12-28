The clash between Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees has yet again become intense. The makers of Kaabil have made a shift in their previous release schedule and will now release the movie in morning shows just like Raees.

Raees and Kaabil have been in news as the two big movies of 2017 are all set to hit the screens on the same day. It is being considered to be one of the biggest box office clashes of all time.

The makers of Hrithik's Kaabil had earlier announced that the film will be released a day prior to the previously scheduled date of January 26. The makers of Raees too had eventually changed their film's release date and announced that it will hit the screens along with Kaabil on the same day.

However, there was a difference of a few hours as Raaes was supposed to release in the morning shows and Kaabil in the evening shows on January 25. But Rakesh Roshan too has now decided to release Kaabil on the morning shows along with Raees, according to SpotboyE.

The report quoted Rakesh Roshan as confirming that Kaabil will hit the screens from 9 am along with Raees on January 25. With two of the biggest stars clashing at the box office, fans will be in a dilemma as to which movie they should pick first.

Earlier, Hrithik had a face-off with Akshay Kumar at the box office with movies Mohenjo Daro and Rustom, respectively. While Rustom turned out to be a super hit, Mohenjo Daro was declared a flop.

However, the makers of Kaabil are apparently confident about the movie and their latest move appears to be a direct challenge to Raees.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil is a revenge drama that also features Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy. Raees has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and is a crime thriller featuring Shah Rukh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.