A Kenyan student was thrashed by unidentified men near Knowledge Park in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida area on Tuesday.

Reports suggest that the female Kenyan student was pulled out of a cab and misbehaved with by unidentified men on Tuesday. They thrashed her when she tried to shout for help. The police took her to a local hospital when she informed them about the incident. The police have said that they are investigating the matter.

"There were no visible marks of injury, she has been discharged," Dr Sanil Kapoor, Medical Superintendent of Kailash Hospital where the woman was admitted, was quoted by ANI as saying.

Several foreign nationals study in the huge number of colleges and universities located in Greater Noida. African nationals have fallen victim to a number of violent incidents in the area, but the police have consistently denied that it is a hate crime or violence against a particular race.

This incident comes after five people were arrested and over 1,000 booked for attacking four Nigerian nationals at Ansal Plaza in Greater Noida earlier this week. Locals, who were protesting against the death of 19-year-old Manish Khari on Monday, alleged that he had taken an overdose of drugs supplied by Nigerians living in the area.

A video posted by the Association of African Students in India (AASI), which went viral on social media, showed a group of men attacking a few people, who appear to be of African descent, in the mall. The police registered an FIR against nine people and booked around 300 for culpable homicide. Around 54 accused have been identified from the video clips of the incident, India Today reported.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the incident. Adityanath assured her of a "fair and impartial" probe into the incident, which took place on Monday.

"I have spoken to Yogi Adityanath ji Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh about attack on African students in Greater Noida. He has assured that there will be a fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident," Swaraj said.