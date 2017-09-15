An anti-racism banner was unfurled in Fenway Park, Boston on Sept.13 during the 4th inning of the Boston Red Soxs game against the Oakland Athletics. The banner reads Racism is as American as baseball, and is claimed by a group called Boston Antifa.
Racism is as American as baseball: Antifa unfurl confusing banner at Red Sox game
An anti-racism banner was unfurled in Fenway Park, Boston on Sept.13 during the 4th inning of the Boston Red Soxs game against the Oakland Athletics. The banner reads Racism is as American as baseball, and is claimed by a group called Boston Antifa.
- September 15, 2017 10:29 IST
