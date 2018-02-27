Bollywood and South actor R Madhavan has recently shared a picture of him on his social media handle, that has his fans worried. The star is hospitalized as he had a surgery on February 26.

The actor posted his picture on his Instagram account in which he is seen lying on the hospital bed with his right arm hidden under a blanket. He captioned the picture as, "Shoulder surgery done... fighter back on track... cannot feel my right arm ha ha ha..."

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Feb 25, 2018 at 11:34pm PST

Meanwhile, the 3 Idiots actor is winning hearts with his web series, Breathe. Also starring Amit Sadh, the series has Madhavan showing his grey shades. He plays a father who kills organ donors for his sick son. Amit Sadh plays a police officer investing the case in the series.

International Business Times India praised the web series and said, "Executed well, it will get you hooked right in the first five minutes. It starts with a suicide, goes on to a brilliant drunk cop (Amit Sadh) solving a case, and then Madhavan makes an entry with a story that is unimaginably intriguing. Two protagonists and an amazing storyline will leave you stunned."

Madhavan will also be seen in two upcoming Bollywood flicks. One is with Sushant Singh Rajput – Chanda Mama Door Ke and the other one is a period drama with Saif Ali Khan.

While Madhavan's pairing with Sushant is a fresh one, his collaboration with Saif is after 17 years. Madhavan and Saif were last seen in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

A source from the film had told Mumbai Mirror, "The shoot kicks off in Rajasthan, where the story is set, in the first week of February. Since it's a period film, Saif and Madhavan will be training in sword-fighting and horse-riding."

"They will require a lot of prosthetics and the team has been working on their look for a long time. Last week, there was a final look test in Mumbai and the film is ready to roll now."