The Queen visited Whipsnade Zoo on 11 April to open its new Centre for Elephant Care which includes more than 700 sq m (7,500 sq ft) of indoor space, and a new viewing platform. As well as feeding Donna the elephant, she met eight-month-old calf Elizabeth, named in recognition of the monarchs 90th birthday last year.
Queen goes bananas with elephants at Whipsnade Zoo
- April 12, 2017 15:49 IST
