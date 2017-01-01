Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a New Years Day service because of lingering heavy cold

  • January 1, 2017 19:59 IST
    By Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a New Years Day service because of lingering heavy cold Close
Embed
Queen Elizabeth II has missed the New Year’s Day church service because of a heavy cold. The monarch had already missed a Christmas Day service because of the illness. It was the first time the Queen did not attend since the Royal family started celebrating Christmas at Sandringham in 1988.Her husband, Prince Philip, went to both church services in St. Mary Magdalene church.
loading image
IBT TV
December film preview: Rogue One, Passengers and Sully
Most popular