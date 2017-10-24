A few weeks ago, reports had suggested that Prince Harry introduced his girlfriend Meghan Markle to the Queen during an intimate tea-party. It was said that the meeting went well.

Although the royals are keeping the news about their engagement under the wraps, there are growing rumours that the Queen has approved the Suits actress and preparations to welcome the star into the family have begun. However, sources reveal that royal circles are not happy with the match.

Insiders claim that there is no drama within the family, but royal circles are not okay with the American actress on the terms that she is not "marriage material."

"There's no drama within the immediate royal family when it comes to Meghan being an actress, but there are people on the outside who definitely disapprove," a source told Hollywood Life.

"There's still a lot of snobbery in royal circles, and to some, the fact that Meghan is American and a working actress makes her totally inappropriate marriage material. However, the Queen and Prince Charles are actually much more modern thinking than many give them credit for. They've had to change with the times in order to survive," the royal informant revealed.

For the Queen and Charles, Harry's happiness comes first and they feel he has found the right match in Markle. "Both the Queen and Prince Charles consider Harry's happiness to be paramount, and they think Meghan is a great match for Harry, and that she will be a really good addition to the family," the insider added.

So now that approvals are in place, when can royal fans expect the engagement news to drop? According to a recent Mail Online report, there were speculations that the announcement could be made in December. Markle has reportedly quit her USA show, Suits (whose season 7 filming schedule ends in November) and might move to the UK just before the holidays begin.