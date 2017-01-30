- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Quebec mosque shooting: Gunmen kill at least 5 in Canada
An armed attack on a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, on Sunday night (29 January) killed at least five people and injured several others, the police said. Philippe Couillard, the premier of Quebec tweeted that the province “categorically rejects this barbaric violence.” The motive of the attack was not immediately clear.
