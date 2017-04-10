Putting months of speculations to rest, Malayalam movie Puthan Panam will be released in theatres across Kerala on April 12. The confirmation has come from Mammooty himself.

Earlier, reports said the film might not be a Vishu-Easter release, but the latest update has excited the fans of the megastar who are impressed by the teasers and the trailer of the upcoming movie. Mammootty plays Nithyananda Shenoy in the Ranjith movie, and his Kasaragod dialect has caught the imagination of the cine-goers.

Puthan Panam, which was announced a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in India, deals with the issues faced by people across the country after the ban of high denomination currency notes. Looking at the trailer, it is understood that the movie takes a dig at PM's decision and rampant money laundering.

Interestingly, Puthan Panam will be locking horns against Mammootty's The Great Father, which is running successfully across Kerala. The Ranjith directorial will also clash against Nivin Pauly's upcoming movie Sakhavu, the directorial venture of Sidhartha Siva. The young star will be seen in dual avatars, as a comrade, who lived in 80s and a young communist leader.