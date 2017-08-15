Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback Close
Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback

After weeks of uncertainty, HMD Global Oy finally released the Nokia 5 in India on August 15. The Nokia 5 pre-order service commenced on July 7 and was supposed to hit stores in the same month, but got delayed by a month.

Unlike the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 is exclusive to authorised brick-and-mortar stores including Sangeetha Mobiles and Poorvika Mobiles, among others in select cities. At the beginning, Nokia 5 will be initially be available in only Matte Black colour only. The company is expected to offer two more colour options Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper in coming days.

Also read: New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 video teaser out; all you need to know

Nokia 5 price and launch offers:

The Nokia 5 costs Rs. 12,499 and as a promotional offer, Vodafone subscribers will get 5GB data per month at Rs. 149 per month for 3 months on their Nokia 5. Consumers will also get Rs. 2500 off (Rs. 1800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on Makemytrip.com.

Also read- Nokia 5 first impression: Visually appealing phone with pure Android

For the uninitiated, Nokia 5 is a watered down version of Nokia 6. It sports a smaller 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield and come with 13MP camera on the back, 8MP snapper on the front with 84-degree wide-angle field of view, Snapdragon 430 CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery.

Also read: Nokia 5, 6 India release might get affected by GST

Nokia 5's key aspect is that it runs on stock Android mobile OS with Google Assistant and no additional third-party apps (bloat-ware). It is also guaranteed to get fastest software update and get two years of software support on par with Google's very own Pixel phone series. It is expected to be the first non-Pixel phone to receive the upcoming Android O OS update.

Nokia 5, first impression, review, price, India,launch
Nokia 5 launched in IndiaRohit KVN/ IBTimes India

After Nokia 5, HMD Global is slated to release Nokia 6 exclusively on Amazon India later this month on August 23 for Rs. 14,999.

Nokia 5, first impression, price, India,launch
Nokia 5 launched in IndiaRohit KVN/ IBTimes India

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest news on HMD Global and Nokia phones.

Key specifications of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3:

Models Nokia 6 Nokia 5 Nokia 3
Display 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with Sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having sunlight readibility
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits (laminated)
  • Pixel density: 403 ppi (pixels per inch)
 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 500 nits (laminated)
 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits (laminated)
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant Android 7.0 Nougat with Google Assistant
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU 1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK 6737) quad-core
RAM 3GB/4GB 2GB 2GB
Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB
Camera
  • Main: 16MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 1.0µm, f/2.0 aperture, dual tone flash
  • Front: 8MP AF (autofocus), 1.12um, f/2, 84 degrees FOV (Field Of View)
  • Main: 13MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm, dual tone flash
  • Front: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm pixel sense, f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree FOV
  • Main: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, LED flash
  • Front: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, 84-degree FOV, display flash
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 2,650mAh
Network 4G-LTE 4G-TLE 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), microUSB v2.0, OTG support, dual speakers with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) having Dolby Atmos, Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker
Dimensions 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (8.4 with camera bump) 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (8.55 with camera bump) 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm (8.68mm is camera bump)
Colours Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
Price Rs. 14,999 Rs. 12,499 Rs. 9,499
Related