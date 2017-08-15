After weeks of uncertainty, HMD Global Oy finally released the Nokia 5 in India on August 15. The Nokia 5 pre-order service commenced on July 7 and was supposed to hit stores in the same month, but got delayed by a month.

Unlike the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 is exclusive to authorised brick-and-mortar stores including Sangeetha Mobiles and Poorvika Mobiles, among others in select cities. At the beginning, Nokia 5 will be initially be available in only Matte Black colour only. The company is expected to offer two more colour options Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper in coming days.

Nokia 5 price and launch offers:

The Nokia 5 costs Rs. 12,499 and as a promotional offer, Vodafone subscribers will get 5GB data per month at Rs. 149 per month for 3 months on their Nokia 5. Consumers will also get Rs. 2500 off (Rs. 1800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on Makemytrip.com.

For the uninitiated, Nokia 5 is a watered down version of Nokia 6. It sports a smaller 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield and come with 13MP camera on the back, 8MP snapper on the front with 84-degree wide-angle field of view, Snapdragon 430 CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 5's key aspect is that it runs on stock Android mobile OS with Google Assistant and no additional third-party apps (bloat-ware). It is also guaranteed to get fastest software update and get two years of software support on par with Google's very own Pixel phone series. It is expected to be the first non-Pixel phone to receive the upcoming Android O OS update.

After Nokia 5, HMD Global is slated to release Nokia 6 exclusively on Amazon India later this month on August 23 for Rs. 14,999.

