After days of teasing, Lenovo launched the new smartphone K8 Plus in India on September 6.

Lenovo's new K8 Plus runs stock Android OS with no pre-loaded apps. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core, which can clock a top CPU speed of 2.6 GHz, with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable via micro SD card) and a 4,000mAh battery.

The K8 Plus also houses feature-rich dual-camera, a 13MP with Purecel Plus sensor and a secondary 5MP snapper with Samsung Depth sensor having f/2.0 aperture, Largen Precision 5-Element Lens, professional mode and Depth mode.

On the front, it comes packed with an 8MP shooter with dedicated LED flash, 84-degree wide lens and f/2.0 aperture.

Lenovo K8 Plus comes with a dedicated physical button on the right side of the phone's edge to launch the music app.

In the launch event, Lenovo also announced that the company will release a generic model dubbed Lenovo K8 and will make it exclusively available at offline stores. The company has not revealed the price, but disclosed the key features of the device.

Lenovo K8 is said to sport a metal-clad body with 5.2-inch HD IPS display and house 16nm MediaTek Helio P20 processor, pure Android 7.1.1 Nougat, single 13MP primary camera on the back, an 8MP front snapper, a 4,000mAh battery and Dolby Atmos surround sound system.

Lenovo K8 Plus price, launch offers and availability details:

Lenovo K8 Plus is exclusive to Flipkart for Rs 10,999 from September 7 at 12 pm onwards and will come in venom black and fine gold colour options.

As part of launch offer, Lenovo and Flipkart are giving away goodies, which include up to Rs 10,000 cash discount via exchange deal, close to 30GB Reliance Jio data and 15% off on Flipkart's Fashion and Lifestyle apparels.

Additionally, Lenovo K8 Plus consumers will be eligible to claim up to Rs 5,000 buyback guarantee, if they wish to sell off their device and also get Rs 1,000 off on Moto Pulse 2 (offer price Rs 599), Rs 700 off on 5w powerful Bass Bluetooth speaker.

Key specifications of Lenovo K8 Plus: