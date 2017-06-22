The murky underbelly of the Malayalam film industry — also known as Mollywood — is standing exposed as the Kochi Police start to investigate two bigwigs of the industry in connection with the abduction and sexual assult of a Malayalm actress in February this year.

A source close to the actress had told IBTimes India back then that the incident took place at around 10 pm on February 17 near Athani in Angamaly in Kerala when she was travelling by car. Police investigation brought the scanner down on one Sunil Kumar aka Pulsar Suni, who was a former driver of the actress.

However, the cops smelt a rat when it emerged that Suni had offered his conduits in the crime as much as Rs 30 lakh because he was apparently looking to blackmail the actress with the photos and videos he had shot of her during the incident, and stood to gain Rs 60 lakh from there.

The police had suspected back then that there was more to the case, and had started investigating whether Suni had acted at the behest of someone else who was more powerful and possibly connected to Mollywood. The needle of suspicion had swung towards a popular actor.

Powerful people involved?

It seems now that suspicion might be true, with the Kochi Police beginning an investigation against two influential people in the industry, including a popular director who had reportedly given him information about the itinerary of the actress. Suni has revealed all this to his cellmate in Thrissur, which has prompted this fresh investigation.

"It's a new twist in the case. During interrogation, Pulsar Suni never disclosed these details to the investigation team. Based on the new revelations, we will record his statement before the judicial magistrate and issue notice to the persons mentioned in the statement for interrogation," a senior official probing the case was quoted as saying by India Today.

Suni's confession

Suni has reportedly revealed to his cellmate that he was hired by a film star to humiliate the actress. It was as part of this plan that he clicked photos and recorded videos of the actress while driving around with his conduits in her car for a couple of hours on February 17.

He also said he was apparently assured that the actress would not file a police complaint because she was engaged to a film producer, and would not want any part of the disrepute that would come with the incident becoming public.

This could be a real scenario because producer Suresh Kumar had spoken up about his wife Menaka being attacked by Pulsar Suni only after the latest case came to light. Menaka had reportedly been attacked by the history-sheeter as much as five years ago.