Protests erupt as Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for next Supreme Court Justice

President Donald Trump, on 31 January, nominated Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, picking the 49-year-old federal appeals court judge to restore the courts conservative majority and help shape rulings on divisive issues such as abortion, gun control, the death penalty and religious rights.Gorsuch is the youngest nominee to the nations highest court in more than a quarter century, and he could influence the direction of the court for decades. Gorsuch is a judge on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and was appointed to that post by Republican President George W. Bush in 2006. Some Democrats in the U.S. Senate, which votes on whether to confirm judicial nominees, have already said they would seek to block whoever Trump nominates. Gorsuch is considered a conservative intellectual, known for backing religious rights, and is seen as very much in the mould of Antonin Scalia, a leading conservative voice on the court for decades