Protesters gather in London to fight against Trump immigration order

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the US embassy in London to protest against Trump’s anti-Muslim travel ban. The march was organised by the Stop the War Coalition, Stand up to Racism and others.The protesters also spoke out against Prime Minister Theresa May’s support for Trump. The group then marched from Grosvenor Square to Downing Street.
