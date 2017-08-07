Rumour has it that certain portions of Aamir Khan's upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan are likely to be shot again.

Aditya Chopra, chief of Yash Raj Films, isn't quite happy with a few scenes of the big budget movie and hence has called for a reshoot, Mid-Day reported. Since Thugs of Hindostan was shot in Malta, the makers - in order to cut the extra cost - have decided to recreate a set at YRF for the reshoot.

With this, it seems like Aditya is leaving no stone unturned to make the movie a never seen before experience for the audience, especially when Baahubali 2 has already charmed millions.

Thugs of Hindostan is about pirates and their adventurous voyage. Rumour has it that the storyline of the film is quite fascinating and is on the lines of Pirates of the Caribbean. Aamir has also undergone a massive physical transformation for the film, which is slated to release in Diwali next year.

A lot has been invested in the movie that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya had earlier mentioned that two massive ships had been specially constructed at an unexplored ocean side of Malta.

"The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons. An international crew has been hard at work creating these elaborate ships in Malta. Most of the portions filmed on board these ships involve high octane action," PTI quoted Acharya as saying.

Coming to Aditya's decision to reshoot certain portions, we wonder if Aamir is required for the shoot, considering that Mr Perfectionist is diagnosed with Swine Flu and is currently undergoing treatment.