Congress President Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been diagnosed with dengue is being treated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH) in Delhi, hospital authorities said on Friday.

Priyanka was admitted to the medical institution on Wednesday.

"Priyanka Vadra had fever initially, later she was confirmed as suffering from dengue. She was brought to the hospital on August 23 evening," DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of SRGH, told IANS.

Her treatment is being monitored by chest medicine consultant Arup Basu, according to reports. Rana has told IANS that Priyanka is recovering well.

Till now 657 people have been affected by dengue, out of which 325 patients hail from Delhi and the rest belong to other states.

Delhi had reported its first dengue death of 2017, on August 1, when a 12-year-old boy died at the Sir Ganga Ram hospital due to multi-organ failure.

The most number of dengue cases are from areas under South Delhi Municipal Corporation. They have reported the highest number of 64 cases, followed by 42 cases in areas of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

In 2016, there were a total of 4,431 cases of dengue in the nation, which resulted in 10 deaths overall.