Joe Jonas and his lady love, Sansa Stark AKA Sophie Turner, are engaged! And while according to sources, them being absolutely unable to wait to start their married life might give you major relationship goals, Joe's ex Demi Lovato's reaction to their engagement announcement will give you even more intense ex-goals.

On October 15, both Joe and Sophie took to Instagram to share matching posts with their ring. The couple decided to caption it in the classic "She said yes", "I said yes" manner. In the photo, Sophie's hand is on top of Joe's, flaunting the ring.

Priyanka Chopra also commented on the picture, and she was really happy and excited.

The couple has kept their relationship private since they were spotted at a concert in November 2016.

It was only a month after that concert that the two became Instagram official, when the 21-year-old actress posted a photo of Joe, 28, from their possible Miami trip, back in January. Not much was revealed to the public eye but clearly, things heated up real quick. The engagement announcement says it all!

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie were spotted at the after-party of Met Gala 2017. The duo was earlier seen at the Golden Globe Awards red carpet too.

Priyanka attended the 15th annual Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden in Los Angeles. The actress looked stunning in a Bottega Veneta paillette-adorned dress. It was a picture perfect moment when Priyanka met Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker.

An evening to remember: @priyankachopra, Bottega Veneta’s Creative Director Tomas Maier and @sarahjessicaparker come together in celebration of artists, innovators and icons at the @Hammer_Museum’s Gala in the Garden. #HammerGala A post shared by Bottega Veneta (@bottegaveneta) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

The Quantico actress also rubbed shoulders with some of the most powerful women in Hollywood in the recent issue of Variety.

Finding a place alongside Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Hidden Figure's Octavia Spencer, legendary actress Michelle Pfeiffer and singer Kelly Clarkson, Chopra discussed her journey from Miss World to Hollywood to reveal that she faces a "double whammy" in the American film industry.

The Baywatch star told the magazine: "I'm digging my feet in and saying I will not settle for parts which are less, especially as a woman of colour. I want to be able to play mainstream parts without the need in the storyline to describe why an Indian is playing an American."