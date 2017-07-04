Indian-origin British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha is planning to collaborate with Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra for her next project. The 57-year-old director who gained fame for movies such as Bend it like Beckham and Bride & Prejudice is yet to meet the international actress to discuss the idea.

According to PTI, Chadha recently met Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra at the 70th Cannes Film Festival and discussed her idea as she was quoted saying, "I am in talks with Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, for something (referring to a film). I met her mother in Cannes and I told her I have great ideas. She said 'yes, let's work it out'."

Chadha will soon fly to the US as she further added, "I will be going to America soon, so I will be meeting her and will talk about the idea that I have."

"She has been producing films and I hope it is international (the one that we do together). I can't think of doing India-centric film alone as I am half British and Indian," she said.

Gurinder's next project is not a sequel of Bend it like Beckham despite several reports claimed. However, she recently confirmed that "It has the same feel as 'Bend It Like Beckham' but it is different. It does not have a background of football or sports. It is more about music." The filmmaker is currently in India to promote her film Partition: 1947.

The 34-year-old Bollywood diva received much acclaim as she recently shared screen space with Hollywood stars like Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron for Seth Gordon's action-comedy-drama Baywatch. She is also known for portraying the role of an FBI agent in ABC series Quantico.

Chopra is currently filming for her upcoming Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake (starring Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons). Besides that, she will also be seen in a pivotal role in Todd Strauss-Schulson's romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic.