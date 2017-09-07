Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra was recently seen walking the red carpet of the Toronto Film Festival Soiree, which kicked off on September 6. Rubbing shoulders with renowned faces from the industry, the Baywatch actress stunned in a gorgeous black dress.

The actress informed her fans about her visit to the Canada-based film festival through her Instagram post. The diva confirmed she would participating in the fest by posting a picture with her mother Madhu. Chopra will be presenting Pahuna: The Little Visitors — a Sikkimese film she produced — at the prestigious film fest. This is her fifth production venture.

The star at the red carpet showed off her toned body in a plunging black gown designed by Zaid Affas. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, the Baywatch star sported a board belt of sorts wrapped her waist.

The dress featured a long frontal slit, putting her long legs on display. Chopra opted to keep it simple yet classy by avoiding any jewellery and limiting her make-up to new shades. However, her cat-eye added an oomph factor to her outfit.

TIFF this year stands as an important moment in the Quantico actress' life as she not only debuts her movie there, but is also TIFF Soiree's special guest on Wednesday. Chopra participated in TIFF's new campaign, Share Her Journey, wherein she discussed her life, career and contributions outside the film and entertainment industry.

Sharing a poster of the event on Instagram, PC wrote: "I'm honored to be here tonight to share my journey. Thank you for having me #TIFF17."

The actress also posed with Cameron Bailey, the artistic director of the Toronto International Film Festival, and shared the image with fans. "You really pulled everything out of me tonight, @cameronpbailey! Thank you for asking me to share my journey tonight, and for shining a spotlight on women in entertainment," she wrote.

Toronto International Film Festival is being held from September 7 to September 17.