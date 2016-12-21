Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently in India and has decided to greet her fans by making appearances on TV shows. She will reportedly shoot an episode of popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

According to SpotboyE, PeeCee will shoot the episode on December 21 at Film City in Mumbai and it will be aired on New Year's Day. The actress has been a regular guest on Kapil's show and her last visit was when she was promoting Bajirao Mastani.

However, this is not the only TV show she will make an appearance on. She might also appear solo on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 5. Priyanka has come to India for the holidays, but she will be busy shooting several commercials.

Also, the actress told the Press Trust of India that she will be back to Bollywood films next year. "I will be doing two Bollywood films next year. I have come to India to decide on those films. By the end of January, I will finalise which those films will be," PeeCee said.

Priyanka Chopra is the only Indian to be in IMDB's most popular celebs list 2016

She was recently seen at Sansui Colors Stardust Awards, where she was honored with the Global Icon title. Priyanka will soon begin the shooting of the second season of her American show Quantico. Before flying back to NYC, she will head out to Europe to promote her Hollywood film Baywatch. As she has a hectic schedule for the next year, PeeCee probably wanted to be home for a while.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for her Hollywood debut Baywatch. She is playing a villain's character Victoria Leeds in it and Priyanka will share screen space with Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Zac Efron in the movie.

The former Miss World has conquered the world in true sense. She was recently featured among IMDB's top 100 most popular celebrities across the globe. She bagged the 55th position in the top 100 celebs list, beating big Hollywood stars like Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Depp, Leonardo Di Caprio, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Brad Pitt to name a few.